Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir Visits DG Khan E-Khidmat Center

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 01:25 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) Dera Ghazi Khan Division Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Amir Jilbani and his team visited the e-Khidmat Center established in DG Khan. The visiting official reviewed the operational and technical framework related to the various services being provided to the citizens under one roof in the Citizen Facilitation Center.

During the visit, Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir held a detailed discussion with the staff of the DG Khan e-Khidmat Center as well as the citizens regarding the delivery of services. He also appreciated the efforts of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the workers of the e-Khidmat Center for effective delivery of public services.

On this occasion, the commissioner stated that the establishment of e-Khidmat Centers is a great initiative of the Punjab Government to digitize public service delivery across the province.

It is worth mentioning here that the e-Khidmat Centers have been facilitating citizens of Punjab with Character Certificate, Birth or Death Certificate, Marriage or Divorce Certificate, Domicile, Learner Driving License, Vehicle Registration, payment of Token Tax, issuance of CNIC, NADRA e-facility, Post Office, transfer of ownership of vehicles and many more government services.

