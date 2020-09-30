The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has impeded the implementation of Egypt's space program for four months, the CEO of the country's Space Agency (EgSA), Mohamed ElKoosy, has told Sputnik, adding that the agency would quickly handle this delay

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has impeded the implementation of Egypt's space program for four months, the CEO of the country's Space Agency (EgSA), Mohamed ElKoosy, has told Sputnik, adding that the agency would quickly handle this delay.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected our projects in the space program and forced us to postpone them for around four months, but we would quickly make up for this delay," ElKoosy said.

The delay will not have an impact on the comprehensive development of the country's space projects, according to the CEO.

However, ElKoosy noted that plans to train the first Egyptian astronaut and receive submissions from possible candidates had also been set back due to the pandemic.

"We are currently conducting intensive research on this issue," the CEO said.

Earlier this year, the EgSA reportedly said that it was planning to declare a contest to choose the country's first astronaut.

At the first stage of the recruitment process, which is due to take up to three years, the agency intends to select candidates, and at the second stage, the selected candidates will start training to work on the International Space Station.

A date for the first Egyptian space mission is yet to be set, and two astronauts are ultimately expected to be chosen for it.

In 2016, the Egyptian government approved draft legislation on the establishment of a national space agency, which had been instructed to draw up a program to create the country's entire space industry over the short and medium term. The cabinet plans to not only produce and develop satellites and space-based systems but also launch them into outer space from its own territory.

Until recently, Russia, Ukraine, China, the United States and a number of European countries have provided Egypt with significant assistance to help it set up satellites, including those in the navigation and tv fields.