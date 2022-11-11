Digital Computer Modeling Speeding Up Air Force Modernization - USAF Science Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Designing major aircraft components digitally using the latest computer modelling tools has dramatically accelerated the speed with which the modernization, replacement and refurbishment of obsolete aircraft and other equipment can be carried out, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering Kristen Baldwin said.

"We see digital engineering as a disruptive advantage to the acquisition system," Baldwin told a Defense news webcast on Thursday. "We are really able to accelerate our development process. ... Industry is in the game with us."

Baldwin said digital, model-based engineering had transformed the modernization and development processes by allowing three-dimensional models to be constructed through computers.

Doing so exposes flaws that previously could not be discovered until hard metal prototypes and models had been already laboriously built, thereby saving months of work and research, she said.

"Our software development practices have truly advanced. ... Decisions (are now) based on digital models and artifacts including on the B-52 modernization program," Baldwin said.

Today, the US Air Force is working with aircraft manufacturers also to use the digital techniques on maintenance programs for the venerable A-10 Thunderbolt close ground support aircraft and they have been able to significantly decrease the maintenance time needed to maintain the wings of the aircraft, Baldwin added.