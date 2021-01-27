UrduPoint.com
Digital Giants De Facto Compete With Governments In Certain Areas - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Digital Giants De Facto Compete With Governments in Certain Areas - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The role of digital giants in modern society has significantly increased, and in some areas, they already de facto compete with governments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Technological, in particular, digital giants have begun to play an increasingly significant role in the life of society. There is a lot of talk about this now, especially with relation to the events that took place in the [United] States during the election campaign. And these are no longer just some economic giants, in some areas they are already de facto competing with states," Putin told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

