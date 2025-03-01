- Home
- Technology
- Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for working women
Digital Growth Alliance Hosts Round Table On Challenges, Opportunities For Working Women
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:51 PM
Founder Syed Shahzad Roshan Gillani and Hunain Zaidi Briefed about vision of Digital Growth Alliance
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) The Digital Growth Alliance, in collaboration with the International school of Law and business, organized a significant round table discussion on the challenges and opportunities for working women.
The event was attended by prominent women from various sectors, aiming to explore solutions to the challenges faced by working women.
Founders DGA Syed Shahzad Roshan Gillani and Hunain Zaidi Briefed about Vision of DGA.
During the discussion, several key issues were highlighted, but one particularly strong and actionable suggestion gained unanimous support. A participant emphasized the need to establish daycare centers in industrial zones, universities, and corporate companies to support working women. All attendees agreed that this should be the Primary takeaway from the round table.
The participants stressed that providing a safe and supportive environment for working women is essential, and setting up daycare centers would be a major step toward facilitating them. They also urged relevant authorities to take concrete measures in this regard.
Prominent attendees included Sana Khan (CEO Her Health), Dr. Abida Khaliq (Chairperson ISLB), Fozia Badar (CEO Granni's Kitchen), Sadia Vine (Educationist), Anam Zaidi (CEO Eleen Birth Services), Saima Aftab (Director Customs and poet), Samina Karim Randhawa (Chairperson Arfa Karim Foundation), Sara Afzal (CEO highlykeen) ,Syeda Naila Zia (Educationist, Life Coach), Maryyam Khan (VP SAWDF), Dr. Sadia Rizwan (consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist), Dua Mirza (Journalist), Fatima Nasir (Pilot, Entrepreneur), Barrister Khadija Siddiqi, Ayesha Suleman (Head What's Paratha), Syeda Rozi Rizvi, Dr. Sadia Vine, Syeda Asmat Raza (CEO Global Montessori), Nadia Jaffery (Academic Consultant), Zaira Yasser (Executive Presence Coach), Sara Azal (Highly Keen), Muneezay Moeen (tv Host), Tabinda islam (CEO Arfa Karim), Hina Chaudhary (Moorpankh), Dr. Abeera Babur (TV Host), Anum Shahbaz(CEO Yolopret),Dr. Hina Jaffery (HOD Green International University), Maida Raza Butt (Police Tahafiuz Markaz), and Saima Muddasir (AD Shakir Ali Museum).
Recent Stories
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
More Stories From Technology
-
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for working women1 minute ago
-
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan1 day ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Camera Review: The Ultimate Photography Powerhouse2 days ago
-
Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC Barcelona 20252 days ago
-
The Photographers’ Perspective: Pushing Creative Boundaries with the vivo X200 Pro4 days ago
-
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pay Punjab4 days ago
-
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands7 days ago
-
BingX Unveils New Futures Trading Page, Reinforcing Its Position Among Top 5 Derivatives Platforms9 days ago
-
PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital Skills10 days ago
-
PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital skills10 days ago
-
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community11 days ago
-
PITB developed HRMIS Digitizes Over 674,000 Government Officer Profiles, Issues 212,000 Transfer Not ..12 days ago