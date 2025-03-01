Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for working women

(@Abdulla99267510)

Founder Syed Shahzad Roshan Gillani and Hunain Zaidi Briefed about vision of Digital Growth Alliance

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) The Digital Growth Alliance, in collaboration with the International school of Law and business, organized a significant round table discussion on the challenges and opportunities for working women.

The event was attended by prominent women from various sectors, aiming to explore solutions to the challenges faced by working women.

During the discussion, several key issues were highlighted, but one particularly strong and actionable suggestion gained unanimous support. A participant emphasized the need to establish daycare centers in industrial zones, universities, and corporate companies to support working women. All attendees agreed that this should be the Primary takeaway from the round table.

The participants stressed that providing a safe and supportive environment for working women is essential, and setting up daycare centers would be a major step toward facilitating them. They also urged relevant authorities to take concrete measures in this regard.

Prominent attendees included Sana Khan (CEO Her Health), Dr. Abida Khaliq (Chairperson ISLB), Fozia Badar (CEO Granni's Kitchen), Sadia Vine (Educationist), Anam Zaidi (CEO Eleen Birth Services), Saima Aftab (Director Customs and poet), Samina Karim Randhawa (Chairperson Arfa Karim Foundation), Sara Afzal (CEO highlykeen) ,Syeda Naila Zia (Educationist, Life Coach), Maryyam Khan (VP SAWDF), Dr. Sadia Rizwan (consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist), Dua Mirza (Journalist), Fatima Nasir (Pilot, Entrepreneur), Barrister Khadija Siddiqi, Ayesha Suleman (Head What's Paratha), Syeda Rozi Rizvi, Dr. Sadia Vine, Syeda Asmat Raza (CEO Global Montessori), Nadia Jaffery (Academic Consultant), Zaira Yasser (Executive Presence Coach), Sara Azal (Highly Keen), Muneezay Moeen (tv Host), Tabinda islam (CEO Arfa Karim), Hina Chaudhary (Moorpankh), Dr. Abeera Babur (TV Host), Anum Shahbaz(CEO Yolopret),Dr. Hina Jaffery (HOD Green International University), Maida Raza Butt (Police Tahafiuz Markaz), and Saima Muddasir (AD Shakir Ali Museum).