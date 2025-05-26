Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Market Auctions

In a landmark achievement for the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC), in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), fully digital cattle market auctions were successfully facilitated across Punjab, collecting a record-breaking PKR 15.35 billion in revenue over just three days — from May 21 to May 23, 2025

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a landmark achievement for the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC), in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), fully digital cattle market auctions were successfully facilitated across Punjab, collecting a record-breaking PKR 15.35 billion in revenue over just three days — from May 21 to May 23, 2025.

This is the first time in Punjab’s history that 112 cattle markets conducted auctions entirely through a digital system, with over 2,788 bids received. The Multan division led in revenue generation with PKR 2.63 billion, followed by Lahore and Bahawalpur divisions contributing PKR 2.04 billion and PKR 2.02 billion, respectively.

This milestone aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, to modernize governance, enhance transparency, and drive economic growth through digital transformation.

PCMMDC Chairman Ibrahim Tariq Shafi, while highlighting this milestone, stated:

“This unprecedented success reflects PCMMDC’s dedication to reforming the cattle trade sector through digital innovation. From day one, our mission has been to remove inefficiencies, introduce full transparency, and optimize revenue collection.

With the strong support of PITB and the adoption of robust digital tools, we have realized these goals on an unprecedented scale. We are committed to continuing this transformation across all cattle markets in Punjab to ensure ease, fairness, and sustainable growth for all stakeholders.”

The auctions were executed through PITB’s e-Auction System, a state-of-the-art platform that enabled end-to-end digital auctioning. Seamless and secure payments were processed via PayZen, PITB’s homegrown digital payment gateway, which ensured full transparency and real-time accountability in all transactions.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, while presiding over a progress review meeting, commended the collaboration and its outcomes:

“The deployment of our e-Auction System and PayZen Payment Gateway in cattle markets has not only enhanced transparency but also delivered measurable impact in governance and revenue collection. This achievement underscores Punjab’s commitment to embracing technology for public welfare and economic reform.”