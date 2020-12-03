Digital Media Wing gets Government of Punjab, Ministries and Cabinet members official accountsverified to strengthen online presence

To strengthen the digital presence of government of Pakistan, the Digital Media Wing (DMW) at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in has gotten 45 official accounts verifiedincluding Government of Punjab, Ministries, Departmentsand Punjab Cabinet Members

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020) To strengthen the digital presence of government of Pakistan, the Digital Media Wing (DMW) at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in has gotten 45 official accounts verifiedincluding Government of Punjab, Ministries, Departmentsand Punjab Cabinet Members.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.The badge appears next to the name on an account’s profile and next to the account name in search results.

This breakthrough came after DMW has developed a communication channel with Twitter office in the region to address such issues and get Twitter support to Pakistan. Imran Ghazali, GM at Digital Media Wing working in coordination with Focal Person to CM Punjab, AzharMashwani to get the verification process done and they said it is an important step as part of the overall strategy to strengthen the digital presence of government of Pakistan.

Furthermore, Ghazali added that due to this menace of disinformation, fake news and fake accounts, it is critically important for the Government to have verified accounts to disseminate authentic information, news and updates regarding the Government.

CM Punjab’s Focal Person on Digital Media also appreciated the step and while thanking the DMW said that “It will help the Govt authorities in better dissemination of "authentic and reliable information & data" on Twitter”.

The verified accounts will also help Government of Punjab reach more people and they will be taken as first source of authentic information related to ministries.

GM DMW, Imran Ghazali said he is also working with other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google and YouTube to ensure fake accounts in the name of GoP are removed and verified accounts are established. The Government of Punjab will also publish the list of authentic accounts of Ministries and Ministers.