UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Digital Transformation Only Way For Developing Pakistan As Knowledge Based Economy: Khalid Maqbool

Daniyal Sohail 22 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

Digital transformation only way for developing Pakistan as knowledge based economy: Khalid Maqbool

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Friday said that the digital transformation is the only way for developing Pakistan as a true knowledge based economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Friday said that the digital transformation is the only way for developing Pakistan as a true knowledge based economy.

"In order to transform Pakistan into a knowledge based economy, the only path which is tried and tested globally is the path of digital transformation, we have witnessed weaker economies flourish by taking the right decisions at the right time in the last one decade" he expressed these views while addressing at inaugural ceremony of the 'Digital Pakistan' campaign.

The minister said, "With a bulging youth of 65%, if we are able to apply our resources and skill set in the right direction, I believe that sky is the limit for Pakistan as change starts from within,"He urged the youth of the country to come forward and help the leadership in taking the country forward transparently and sustainably for the strengthening democracy.

He said the digital transformation is the only way forward and the new norm globally for reflecting progress and opportunity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Democracy Khalid Maqbool Progress From

Recent Stories

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

49 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

49 minutes ago

Australian Electoral Commission Lacks Power, Resou ..

2 minutes ago

German Social Democratic Co-Leader Criticizes NATO ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

Chinese skaters on form at World Cup Short Track i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.