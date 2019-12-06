Digital transformation only way for developing Pakistan as knowledge based economy: Khalid Maqbool

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Friday said that the digital transformation is the only way for developing Pakistan as a true knowledge based economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Friday said that the digital transformation is the only way for developing Pakistan as a true knowledge based economy.

"In order to transform Pakistan into a knowledge based economy, the only path which is tried and tested globally is the path of digital transformation, we have witnessed weaker economies flourish by taking the right decisions at the right time in the last one decade" he expressed these views while addressing at inaugural ceremony of the 'Digital Pakistan' campaign.

The minister said, "With a bulging youth of 65%, if we are able to apply our resources and skill set in the right direction, I believe that sky is the limit for Pakistan as change starts from within,"He urged the youth of the country to come forward and help the leadership in taking the country forward transparently and sustainably for the strengthening democracy.

He said the digital transformation is the only way forward and the new norm globally for reflecting progress and opportunity.