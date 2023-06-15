UrduPoint.com

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademark Filing System

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), inaugurated the PITB designed e-Filing System to receive Intellectual Property (IP) applications from IP applicants and stakeholders in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Wednesday, 14th June

IPO-Pakistan DG Ms. Shazia Adnan and PITB Chairman Mr. Faisal Yousaf announced the GO-LIVE of Trademark (TM) Online Filing System with online payment facility. The ceremony was attended by PITB Director Mr. Syed Nayyer Ali and IPO-Pakistan Deputy Directors Mr.

Kashif Latif Malik and Mr. Syed Anjum Raza Bokhari.

Addressing the ceremony, Ms. Shazia Adnan remarked that IPO-Pakistan is fully committed to provision of hassle-free services to its stakeholders. She said that digitalization process involved tireless efforts by IT teams of IPO-Pakistan and PITB.

She stated that due to the new GO-LIVE system of online IP applications filing, the cost and time of filing trademark applications would considerably decrease, benefitting the applicants. Work is also underway to digitalize applications related to Copyright, Patent, Designs and Geographical Indications on similar lines, she added.

PITB Chairman Mr. Faisal Yousaf assured of his commitment to supporting IPO-Pakistan in digitalizing their service delivery processes.

