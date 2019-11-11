Digitalization to turn institutes people-friendly: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology, Kamran Bangash Monday said the present era belongs to science and information technology and any institute that will go towards digitalization as soon as possible will bring improvement in its performance and become people-friendly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology , Kamran Bangash Monday said the present era belongs to science and information technology and any institute that will go towards digitalization as soon as possible will bring improvement in its performance and become people-friendly.

He was addressing a function held in connections with Science Day here in Government Girls' High School Gulbahar No.2. Director General Science and Information Technology, Khalid Khan was also present on the occasion.

Bangash said that the department was utilizing all available resources for the digitalization of all departments across the province and from school level to university, the students are being imparted different kind of trainings that are bearing maximum and far-reaching results.

He said that this year, the students of schools have earned laurels for the country at national level under the Early Age Programming Project.

He said 30% of all projects initiated in information sector have been allocated for women and steps are being taken for the promotion of science and information technology at grass-root level.