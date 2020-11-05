UrduPoint.com
Disappearing Messages Come To Facebook-owned WhatsApp

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:52 PM

Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Thursday it would introduce disappearing messages on WhatsApp, a move ramping up its challenge to rival Snapchat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Thursday it would introduce disappearing messages on WhatsApp, a move ramping up its challenge to rival Snapchat.

The messaging service used by more than two billion people globally said it would enable people to choose whether to keep their messages or allow them to delete themselves after seven days.

"Today, WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it's great to hold onto memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn't need to be everlasting," a WhatsApp blog post said.

"Our goal is make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever.

That's why we're excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp."Facebook previously introduced a similar option for its Messenger platform, following on the heels of Snapchat, which has amassed a strong following among young smartphone users.

WhatsApp chose a seven-day window "because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent, while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about," the blog post said.

