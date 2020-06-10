UrduPoint.com
Discounted Spark 5 Pro: TECNO’s Pre-Hype Offer ForDARAZ “Mobile Week”

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:46 PM

Discounted Spark 5 Pro: TECNO’s Pre-Hype Offer forDARAZ “Mobile Week”

TECNO Mobiles has finally launched its seriesSpark 5 Proin a Live Online Eventon 7th JuneatTECNO’s official Facebook page

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020) TECNO Mobiles has finally launched its seriesSpark 5 Proin a Live Online Eventon 7th JuneatTECNO’s official Facebook page.Now, TECNO, has partnered with DARAZ,the best online shopping store of Pakistanfor theincredible Mobile Week,“Mobile’Athon,” starting from 15th till 21stof June, 2020. TECNO would be offering massive discount vouchers,sales and countdown deals in that week on Daraz.

To create hype for this incredible partnership,TECNO is offering a great deal to the customers from 10th till 14th of June on the premium series of SPARK 5 Pro. Customers who purchase Spark 5 Pro (4+64GB)in this timeline, could avail 2000PKR discount voucher and could get the premium SPARK 5 Pro only for Rs.17,999PKR whose original price is Rs.19,999.The company willmass produce 1,000 units, for the pre-hype discount sale event.

Spark 5 Pro is the upgraded edition of TECNO and has two unique versions.

The other version comes with (4+128 GB)memory, available for Rs.21,499.This series consists of Five cameras giving you more angles for high-detailed photography and are equipped with fine rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery and 4G connectivity.The two variants of this editionconsist of 13+2(macro)+2(depth) MPs, front camera of 8MPsand16+4 MPs AI Quad and 8MP AI Selfie camera, respectively.

The generated review-reports show massive appraisal of tech-enthusiasts and TECNO fanbase on Spark 5 Pro launch.TECNO’s quintet-camera handset has become the new talk of the town and now with this incredible pre-hype sale discount, the brand has infused much excitement in the consumers for the bumper“Mobile’Athon.” Stay tuned withTECNO’s official Facebook pagefor more updates and do not miss a chance to avail this exciting, limited pre-discount offer.

