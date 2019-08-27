UrduPoint.com
Docking Equipment To Be Repaired Before Next ISS Manned Mission - Russian Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Docking Equipment to Be Repaired Before Next ISS Manned Mission - Russian Space Agency

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The automated rendezvous system, which malfunctioned on Saturday, will be repaired before the next manned flight to the International Space Station (ISS), Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and was pulled to a safe distance from the station. According to a source in the space industry, the failure might have been caused by a possible malfunction of the Kurs docking system.

"We have the whole necessary service kit on board," Rogozin said, adding the work should be completed before the next manned flight, scheduled for September 25.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft managed to dock with the ISS on the second try with the use of other ISS systems.

