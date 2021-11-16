Docking of Soyuz Spacecraft to ISS Prichal Module Scheduled for March 18 - Roscosmos

The first docking of the Soyuz manned spacecraft to the new Prichal module of the International Space Station will take place on March 18, the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, part of the Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

"On March 18, it (the Prichal module) will already receive the next Soyuz spacecraft," Rustam Abdulkhalikov, the head of the Department of Manned Space Complexes at Energia, told reporters.