UrduPoint.com

Docking Of Soyuz Spacecraft To ISS Prichal Module Scheduled For March 18 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:51 PM

Docking of Soyuz Spacecraft to ISS Prichal Module Scheduled for March 18 - Roscosmos

The first docking of the Soyuz manned spacecraft to the new Prichal module of the International Space Station will take place on March 18, the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, part of the Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The first docking of the Soyuz manned spacecraft to the new Prichal module of the International Space Station will take place on March 18, the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, part of the Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

"On March 18, it (the Prichal module) will already receive the next Soyuz spacecraft," Rustam Abdulkhalikov, the head of the Department of Manned Space Complexes at Energia, told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia March

Recent Stories

PML-N running campaign against judiciary: Fawad

PML-N running campaign against judiciary: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 Japan to Roll Out Booster Revaccination Against CO ..

Japan to Roll Out Booster Revaccination Against COVID-19 From December 1 - Repor ..

4 minutes ago
 Zarqa stresses on women empowerment

Zarqa stresses on women empowerment

4 minutes ago
 Two girl students killed, ten others injured as tr ..

Two girl students killed, ten others injured as train hits rickshaw

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for anti-measles, rub ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for anti-measles, rubella campaign

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of another four Kashmiris in I ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.