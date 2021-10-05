UrduPoint.com

Downdetector Internet Monitoring Site Says Facebook Outage Biggest In History

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said the Facebook service outage is the largest it has ever seen.

"The Facebook outage continues and has become the largest outage we've ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe," the company said in a post on Monday.

The United States led the world in the number of reports for disrupted service of more than 1.7 million, followed by Germany at 1.3 million reports and the Netherlands at 915,000 reports.

Monday's outage has left several services under the Facebook corporate umbrella, including Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger, inaccessible.

Facebook has reportedly sent a team of workers to the impacted data center to try and manually reset servers and restore normal operations.

