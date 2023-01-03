UrduPoint.com

DPMIS Digitizes Data Of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

Published January 03, 2023

DPMIS digitizes data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities

Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, has recorded data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) since April 2022

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023) Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, has recorded data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) since April 2022. This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider.

It was informed in the meeting that under the DPMIS, disabled persons from across Punjab can apply for their medical appointments and receive disability certificates online.

On this occasion, Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said, “With this initiative, the number of departmental visits of the Persons With Disabilities have reduced.

In addition their NADRA verification for Special Identity Card is also being done online without wasting time.”

It is pertinent to mention here that all the record of Persons With Disabilities is now available on the dashboard including their gender, age, type of disability, and geographical distribution.

Registration of all 36 Darul Aman (DUA) facilities and Modern Childrens' Homes (MCH) in Punjab as well as monitoring of residents' needs and corresponding arrangements etc have also been digitized as part of this system.

