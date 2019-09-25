Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chairs 197th BoD meeting

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday chaired 197th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday chaired 197th board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP).

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

During the meeting, matters relating to revival of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) were discussed.

The meeting also confirmed the minutes of the previous Board of Directors meeting of TIP.