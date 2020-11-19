Draft Bill on Sanctions Over Censoring Russian Media to Be Introduced on Thursday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A draft law on sanctions against foreign internet platforms resorting to censorship toward Russian media will be introduced to the State Duma on Thursday, a source familiar with the document told Sputnik.

According to the source, the draft bill has been prepared by lawmakers from different parties.

"There is a possibility not only to block [online platforms], but also to slow down traffic and, moreover, one should not forget about the Code on Administrative Offenses. The legislation envisages not only such measures as the slowdown of traffic and blockade, but also imposing fines for the failure to fulfill the requirements of Roskomnadzor [Russian media watchdog]," the source added.