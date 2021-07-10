Dragon Cargo Ship Returns to Earth, Splashdown Successful - SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The SpaceX Dragon supply ship that left the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday has successfully performed its splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed, completing SpaceX's 22nd cargo resupply mission to the @space_station!" SpaceX said on Twitter on Friday.

The splashdown was performed in the Pacific Ocean at around 11:29 p.m. EDT on Friday (03:29 GMT on Saturday).

The SpaceX cargo capsule had faced a two-day delay in its return to Earth since it had to wait for Tropical Storm Elsa to clear the area. It brought back several tons of experiment samples and cargo from the ISS.