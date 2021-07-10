UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dragon Cargo Ship Returns To Earth, Splashdown Successful - SpaceX

Daniyal Sohail 32 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:40 AM

Dragon Cargo Ship Returns to Earth, Splashdown Successful - SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The SpaceX Dragon supply ship that left the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday has successfully performed its splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed, completing SpaceX's 22nd cargo resupply mission to the @space_station!" SpaceX said on Twitter on Friday.

The splashdown was performed in the Pacific Ocean at around 11:29 p.m. EDT on Friday (03:29 GMT on Saturday).

The SpaceX cargo capsule had faced a two-day delay in its return to Earth since it had to wait for Tropical Storm Elsa to clear the area. It brought back several tons of experiment samples and cargo from the ISS.

Related Topics

Storm Twitter Company Mexico SpaceX From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

10 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

9 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

9 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

9 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.