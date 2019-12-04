Dragon Cargo Spacecraft to Head for International Space Station on Wednesday - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) will be launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Wednesday, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced.

"NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX is targeting 12:51 p.m. EST [17:51 GMT] Wednesday, Dec. 4, for the launch of its 19th resupply mission to the International Space Station under contract with the agency," NASA said on its website.

According to NASA, the weather is 90 percent favorable for the Wednesday launch. If launched as planned, Dragon will arrive at the ISS on December 7. If the launch is postponed, the next attempt will be made on Thursday, December 5.

Dragon will carry various supplies to the ISS, "including critical materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science investigations and technology demonstrations that will occur during Expeditions 61 and 62," NASA said.

The Dragon spacecraft will remain at the ISS until January 4.