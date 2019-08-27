UrduPoint.com
Dragon Spacecraft Heads To Earth After Release From International Space Station - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:44 PM

Dragon Spacecraft Heads to Earth After Release From International Space Station - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) An unmanned SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station to return to Earth with samples, hardware and data from completed investigations, NASA said in a webcast of the event on Tuesday.

The release was followed by three burns, of firings of Dragon's thrusters to move the spacecraft a safe distance from the station, according to the webcast.

"A parachute assisted splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California" will end the mission Tuesday afternoon, NASA Communications Specialist Courtney Beasley said.

The Dragon spacecraft is bringing back nearly 2,700 Pounds of research and equipment, Beasley added.

The mission marked SpaceX's eighteenth cargo flight to the space station under a Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

