DRIBS Helps Stop Use Of Illegally Imported Mobile Devices, Says PTA

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:22 PM

DRIBS helps stop use of illegally imported mobile devices, says PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that the effective implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) had helped stop the use of fake and substandard mobile devices being imported via informal and illegal channels in the country.

The PTA, in a press release received here, said around 7.64 million smart phones had been imported during the first eleven months of 2019 as compared to 7.24 million in the last year.

As many as 7.11 million devices having 3g and 4g technology functionality including IoT (internet of Things), Dongles, Tablets and others had been imported during this year's first elven months as compared to 4.82 million during 2018.

Moreover, 4G devices connected to mobile operator's networks had also increased from 18 per cent in January 2018 to 31 per cent as of November 2019. Whereas 3G devices connected to their networks had decreased from 19 per cent in January 2018 to 13 per cent as of November 2019.

This statistics showed that the users were preferring to migrate 4G based devices over 3G.

Contrary to certain media reports, the mobile broad band (BB) penetration had also increased from 51.8 million subscribers in January, 2018 to 76.4 million in November, 2019, showing an increase of over 47 per cent due to increased usage of smart phones.

It may be mentioned here that 4G smart phones were being sold in Pakistan from Rs 6,450 to 11,000.

