UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

During The COVID-19 Lockdown, More Than 78000 Farmers Registered Through Bardana Mobile App

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:55 AM

During the COVID-19 Lockdown, More than 78000 Farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App

During the COVID-19 Lockdown, more than 78 thousand farmers have been registered since 8th April through Bardana Mobile App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) under the umbrella of “Digitization of Food Department”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020) During the COVID-19 Lockdown, more than 78 thousand farmers have been registered since 8th April through Bardana Mobile App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) under the umbrella of “Digitization of Food Department”. This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor. Director General ITOps Faisal Yousuf and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that PITB has successfully launched Bardana Wheat Procurement, Flour Ledger Management Information System and Inventory Management System. These systems are playing a pivotal role in “Wheat Procurement Drive 2020” and monitoring the stock positions and wheat delivery mechanisms across Punjab, he added.

The meeting was informed that under this module, over 389 Food Centres have been registered and over 631,000 tons of total Bardana have been issued in Punjab this year. The wheat procured from farmers is recorded through PITB powered Wheat Procurement app and Web Portal. For the first time Payment Scroll is introduced, through which payment against the wheat procured is calculated and its access has also been provided to the banks and concerned centres to facilitate in calculating and making payments to the wheat sellers.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Mobile Progress April From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat ..

5 minutes ago

UK Diaspora launches 'Justice for Kashmir' Campaig ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive ..

8 minutes ago

At least 13 killed in Canada rampage, suspect dead ..

26 seconds ago

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on local virus ..

27 seconds ago

Europe plans slow reopening, New York passes peak ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.