During the COVID-19 Lockdown, More than 78000 Farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020) During the COVID-19 Lockdown, more than 78 thousand farmers have been registered since 8th April through Bardana Mobile App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) under the umbrella of “Digitization of Food Department”. This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor. Director General ITOps Faisal Yousuf and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that PITB has successfully launched Bardana Wheat Procurement, Flour Ledger Management Information System and Inventory Management System. These systems are playing a pivotal role in “Wheat Procurement Drive 2020” and monitoring the stock positions and wheat delivery mechanisms across Punjab, he added.

The meeting was informed that under this module, over 389 Food Centres have been registered and over 631,000 tons of total Bardana have been issued in Punjab this year. The wheat procured from farmers is recorded through PITB powered Wheat Procurement app and Web Portal. For the first time Payment Scroll is introduced, through which payment against the wheat procured is calculated and its access has also been provided to the banks and concerned centres to facilitate in calculating and making payments to the wheat sellers.