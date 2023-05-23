Dutch Consumers to File Lawsuit Against Google for Violation of Privacy - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The Dutch consumers' association, Consumentenbond, and the Stichting Bescherming Privacybelangen privacy rights foundation are preparing a massive lawsuit against Google for its alleged violation of privacy policy, Dutch media reported on Tuesday

Dutch consumers are demanding that Google immediately stop tracking, collecting and selling consumers' data without their consent and pay compensation to all its users in the Netherlands, NL Times reported. If the company refuses to do so, it will face charges from the initiative's authors.

"Google is the most dominant data company in the world. It collects and processes huge amounts of personal data through its ubiquitous products and services.

.. Google collects data in a way where real consent from users is impossible," Consumentenbond said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The association claims Google is transferring collected data to third parties, including outside of Europe, which contradicts the European Union's law on privacy and "exposes Dutch consumers to the risk of surveillance by foreign authorities."

"As per law, consumers must be financially compensated for this. That is the only way to make clear to these companies that they must abide by the rules," Consumentenbond director Sandra Molenaar was quoted as saying by NL Times.

Molenaar also said that almost every Dutch citizen is affected by this practice and called for a stop to it.

