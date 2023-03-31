UrduPoint.com

E-Khidmat Centers’ Working Hours Changed In The Month Of Ramzan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:16 PM

e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

The working hours of e-Khidmat Centers, established by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have been changed during the month of Ramzan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023) The working hours of e-Khidmat Centers, established by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have been changed during the month of Ramzan.

The morning shift in the Lahore centers will start at 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

It will be 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Fridays.

Evening shift hours will be 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. It will be 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Fridays.

The working hours in the e-Khidmat Centers other than Lahore will be 10:30 AM to 3 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Fridays.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

17 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

58 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

1 hour ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.