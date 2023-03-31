e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

The working hours of e-Khidmat Centers, established by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have been changed during the month of Ramzan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023) The working hours of e-Khidmat Centers, established by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have been changed during the month of Ramzan.

The morning shift in the Lahore centers will start at 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

It will be 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Fridays.

Evening shift hours will be 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. It will be 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Fridays.

The working hours in the e-Khidmat Centers other than Lahore will be 10:30 AM to 3 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Fridays.