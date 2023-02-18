UrduPoint.com

E-Khidmat Marakaz Facilitate Over 5 Million People Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 02:26 PM

e-Khidmat Marakaz Facilitate Over 5 Million People Across Punjab

More than five million citizens have benefited so far from e-Khidmat Marakaz, established by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across the province

LAHORE(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) More than five million citizens have benefited so far from e-Khidmat Marakaz, established by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across the province. These service centers have been providing 152 government services to the citizens of Punjab. This was stated during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Director General (DG) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The chair was apprised that as many as 13 e-Khidmat Centers have been established across Punjab to avoid long queues. The citizens have been receiving multiple services in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and other centers.

The attendants of the meeting were further briefed that the e-Khidmat Centers have been facilitating citizens of Punjab with Character Certificate, Birth or Death Certificate, Marriage or Divorce Certificate, Domicile, Learner Driving License, Vehicle Registration, payment of Token Tax, issuance of CNIC, NADRA e-facility, post office, transfer of ownership of vehicles and many more government services.

In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the key objective of establishing e-service centers is to ensure hassle-free service delivery, time saving and transparency. “e-Khidmat Marakaz are revolutionizing governance by reducing service delivery bottlenecks,” he added.

“In olden times, citizens had to go through a number of lengthy processes and visit different government organizations to avail their routine services, whereas, the establishment of e-Khidmat Centers have enabled people to conveniently receive 152 services under one roof,” he added.

Furthermore, a range of Construction industry services including Building Plan Approval, Approval of Private Housing Schemes, Change of Land Use and Completion Certificate have also been integrated with e-Khidmat Centers for all kinds of map approvals that are delivered to citizens within days.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Technology Punjab Marriage Visit Vehicles Divorce Vehicle Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Progress Sialkot Post All From Government Industry Million Housing

Recent Stories

PIA announces discount for students traveling to C ..

PIA announces discount for students traveling to China

14 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 202 ..

RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

27 minutes ago
 IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportu ..

IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportunities: Assistant Undersecreta ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan emphasizes for early resolution of Russia ..

Pakistan emphasizes for early resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict through dipl ..

58 minutes ago
 Nation stands with forces against terrorism: Presi ..

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: President, PM

3 hours ago
 Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police ..

Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.