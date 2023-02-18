e-Khidmat Marakaz Facilitate Over 5 Million People Across Punjab

More than five million citizens have benefited so far from e-Khidmat Marakaz, established by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across the province

LAHORE(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) More than five million citizens have benefited so far from e-Khidmat Marakaz, established by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across the province. These service centers have been providing 152 government services to the citizens of Punjab. This was stated during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Director General (DG) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The chair was apprised that as many as 13 e-Khidmat Centers have been established across Punjab to avoid long queues. The citizens have been receiving multiple services in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and other centers.

The attendants of the meeting were further briefed that the e-Khidmat Centers have been facilitating citizens of Punjab with Character Certificate, Birth or Death Certificate, Marriage or Divorce Certificate, Domicile, Learner Driving License, Vehicle Registration, payment of Token Tax, issuance of CNIC, NADRA e-facility, post office, transfer of ownership of vehicles and many more government services.

In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the key objective of establishing e-service centers is to ensure hassle-free service delivery, time saving and transparency. “e-Khidmat Marakaz are revolutionizing governance by reducing service delivery bottlenecks,” he added.

“In olden times, citizens had to go through a number of lengthy processes and visit different government organizations to avail their routine services, whereas, the establishment of e-Khidmat Centers have enabled people to conveniently receive 152 services under one roof,” he added.

Furthermore, a range of Construction industry services including Building Plan Approval, Approval of Private Housing Schemes, Change of Land Use and Completion Certificate have also been integrated with e-Khidmat Centers for all kinds of map approvals that are delivered to citizens within days.