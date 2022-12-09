e-Khidmat Marakaz Facilitate Over Four Million People In Punjab

More than 4 million citizens have benefited so far from e-Khidmat Marakaz, established by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across the province

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022) More than 4 million citizens have benefited so far from e-Khidmat Marakaz, established by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across the province. These service centers have been providing more than 150 government services to the citizens of Punjab. This was stated during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider.

The chair was apprised that as many as 12 e-Khidmat Centers have been established across Punjab to avoid long queues whereas work is underway to establish another e-Khidmat Center in Sialkot. The citizens have been receiving multiple services in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and other centers.

The attendants of the meeting were further briefed that 0.8 million people availed post office services, 0.6 million received domicile certificates, 0.6 million people received driving licenses, 0.3 million people received National Identity Card 0.1 million received Ehsaas Rashan while 0.1 people availed the facility of issuanceof FARD.

It was further stated that the e-Khidmat Centers have been facilitating citizens of Punjab with Character Certificate, Birth or Death Certificate, Marriage or Divorce Certificate, Domicile, Learner Driving License, Vehicle Registration, payment of Token Tax, issuance of CNIC, NADRA e-facility, post office, transfer of ownership of vehicles and many more government services.

In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said, “e-Khidmat Marakaz are revolutionizing the methods of governance by reducing the pain points of every citizen.”

“In olden times, citizens had to go through a number of lengthy processes and visit different government organizations to avail their daily life services,” he added.

“The establishment of e-Khidmat Centers have enabled people to conveniently receive 150 services under one roof,” he added.

A number of construction industry services including building plan approval, approval of private housing schemes, change of land use and completion certificate have also been integrated with e-Khidmat Centers for all kind of map approvals that are delivered to citizens within days.