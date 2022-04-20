e-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion+ Collected through 15 million+ transactions

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022) The e-Pay Punjab, an online payment solution and a joint initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Finance Department, has achieved another landmark by collecting over Rs. 80 billion tax revenue through 15 million transactions to date.

This was informed during a progress review meeting held at Arfa Software Technology Park on Wednesday. While chairing the meeting, PITB Chairman Asif Balal Lodhi said that e-pay Punjab continues to facilitate the citizens by enabling them to pay taxes online through a number of payment channels.

“Automation of online tax payment system through e-Pay Punjab has made government collections easier by making the payments process prompt and hassle-free,” he added.

In the meeting, it was informed that e-Pay Punjab app has been downloaded by over 1 million citizens. Offering online payments of 23 taxes/levies for 10 different departments, e-Pay Punjab has so far collected total revenue of Rs 50.77 billion in lieu of Sales Tax, Rs 11.4 billion as Token Tax, Rs 9 billion as Property Tax and around Rs 3.6 billion as Traffic Challans.

e-Pay Punjab's integration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all scheduled banks through 1-Link network makes it a secure and reliable payment channel. Having more than 1.9 million downloads, ePay Punjab application generates a unique PSID number that is accepted by banks across Pakistan along with their respective channels, including Internet and Mobile Banking, ATM and Over the Counter (OTC) physical branch visits.