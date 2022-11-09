UrduPoint.com

E-Pay Punjab App Facilitates Citizens In Paying Taxes Online - PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 03:57 PM

e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider

Punjab government has so far collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 128 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022) Punjab government has so far collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 128 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. This was stated during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider. Director General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and team also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Syed Bilal Haider remarked that e-Pay Punjab App has massively facilitated the citizens in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes. The participants of the meeting were briefed that online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the mark of 23.4 million whereas over 2.5 million citizens have downloaded the app so far.

It was further highlighted that the Punjab government has so far collected Rs 78 billion as Sales Tax, Rs 15.89 billion as Token Tax, Rs 15.52 billion as Property Tax, Rs 5.40 billion as Traffic Challan and over 340 million in lieu of e-challan. E-Pay Punjab App has been developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and One Link.

Offering online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different departments, e-Pay Punjab App allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Traffic Progress From Government Jazz Billion Million

Recent Stories

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

7 minutes ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

9 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

53 minutes ago
 Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.