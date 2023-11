e-Pay Punjab App upgraded for effortless Tax Payments and enhanced user experience: PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

E-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department, has been upgraded to make its User Interface more attractive and user friendly

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department, has been upgraded to make its User Interface more attractive and user friendly. This was told by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf during a progress review meeting.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the details of various government departments is presented in the app in form of beautiful icons allowing users to view tax details of each department by clicking on the respective icons.

“A 'Favorite' button has also been added to the home screen, enabling citizens to easily include traffic fines and other taxes on their home screens, saving time and making payments more convenient,” he added.

Additionally, a 'Slider Bar' has been added to the home screen, displaying important and up-to-date information about the app and taxes.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf further stated that 33 taxes of 14 different departments can now be paid with just one click through e-Pay Punjab. The citizens can save their time and petrol, as they can pay taxes from the comfort of their homes instead of visiting government offices, he added.