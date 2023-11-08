Open Menu

E-Pay Punjab App Upgraded For Effortless Tax Payments And Enhanced User Experience: PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 05:43 PM

e-Pay Punjab App upgraded for effortless Tax Payments and enhanced user experience: PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

E-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department, has been upgraded to make its User Interface more attractive and user friendly

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department, has been upgraded to make its User Interface more attractive and user friendly. This was told by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf during a progress review meeting.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the details of various government departments is presented in the app in form of beautiful icons allowing users to view tax details of each department by clicking on the respective icons.

“A 'Favorite' button has also been added to the home screen, enabling citizens to easily include traffic fines and other taxes on their home screens, saving time and making payments more convenient,” he added.

Additionally, a 'Slider Bar' has been added to the home screen, displaying important and up-to-date information about the app and taxes.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf further stated that 33 taxes of 14 different departments can now be paid with just one click through e-Pay Punjab. The citizens can save their time and petrol, as they can pay taxes from the comfort of their homes instead of visiting government offices, he added.

Related Topics

Petrol Technology Punjab Traffic Progress From Government Click

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

8 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

8 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

8 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

8 minutes ago
 S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th m ..

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th month in October

7 minutes ago
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelcha ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving families

7 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

7 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

7 minutes ago
 Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

2 minutes ago
 vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology