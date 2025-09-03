- Home
- Technology
- News
- e-Pay Punjab Fetches PKR 65 Billion Revenue Through 6 Million+ Transactions in First Two Months of F ..
E-Pay Punjab Fetches PKR 65 Billion Revenue Through 6 Million+ Transactions In First Two Months Of FY2025-26
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 12:28 PM
The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs. 65 billion through e-Pay Punjab, a flagship online platform for the collection of government receipts
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs. 65 billion through e-Pay Punjab, a flagship online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system crossed the mark of 6 million during the first two months of FY2025-26. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of online payments by citizens continues to rise, with 70,000 new downloads of the app during the said time period. A significant share of the collections came from Sales Tax on Services amounting to over Rs. 40.6 billion, followed by Token Tax with Rs. 4.8 billion, Traffic Challan payments of Rs.
1.65 billion, and Property Tax collections worth Rs. 804 million. It is pertinent to mention here that 88 taxes of 18 departments, including Punjab Land Records Authority, can be paid through the portal.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that new services are continuously being added to e-Pay Punjab to maximize public convenience. “Our aim is to streamline processes and make government services more transparent, efficient, and accessible to every citizen,” he added.
e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1Link, enables payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, or over the counter at any 1Link member bank. Taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallets.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Technology
-
E-Pay Punjab Fetches PKR 65 Billion Revenue Through 6 Million+ Transactions in First Two Months of F ..2 minutes ago
-
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador21 hours ago
-
HONOR Introduces the All-new HONOR X9c with Pre-Bookings Starting August 31st21 hours ago
-
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Marking 300M Global Use ..2 days ago
-
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y4002 days ago
-
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance Digital Infrastructu ..2 days ago
-
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y4005 days ago
-
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space6 days ago
-
PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns6 days ago
-
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan11 days ago
-
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer15 days ago
-
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret15 days ago