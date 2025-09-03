e-Pay Punjab Fetches PKR 65 Billion Revenue Through 6 Million+ Transactions in First Two Months of FY2025-26

The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs. 65 billion through e-Pay Punjab, a flagship online platform for the collection of government receipts

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs. 65 billion through e-Pay Punjab, a flagship online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system crossed the mark of 6 million during the first two months of FY2025-26. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the trend of online payments by citizens continues to rise, with 70,000 new downloads of the app during the said time period. A significant share of the collections came from Sales Tax on Services amounting to over Rs. 40.6 billion, followed by Token Tax with Rs. 4.8 billion, Traffic Challan payments of Rs.

1.65 billion, and Property Tax collections worth Rs. 804 million. It is pertinent to mention here that 88 taxes of 18 departments, including Punjab Land Records Authority, can be paid through the portal.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that new services are continuously being added to e-Pay Punjab to maximize public convenience. “Our aim is to streamline processes and make government services more transparent, efficient, and accessible to every citizen,” he added.

e-Pay Punjab, developed by PITB in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1Link, enables payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking, or over the counter at any 1Link member bank. Taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallets.