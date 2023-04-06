Close
E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 04:02 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 April, 2023) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs 173 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. Meanwhile, the number of online transactions through the system have crossed the mark of 28 million.

Moreover, the Punjab government has so far collected over Rs 17 billion as Token Tax, Rs 17 billion as Property Tax and over Rs 3 billion in lieu of Vehicle Transfer Tax.

e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, has been offering online payment of 26 taxes/levies for 11 different departments across Punjab.

e-Pay Punjab allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.

