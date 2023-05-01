UrduPoint.com

E-Procurement Software (ePADS) Opens The First Tender Bid At Punjab IT Board

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 05:57 PM

e-Procurement Software (ePADS) Opens The First Tender Bid At Punjab IT Board

The first tender opening on e-Procurement software (ePADS) took place successfully at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in the presence of the Purchase Committee and Bidders

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 May, 2023) The first tender opening on e-Procurement software (ePADS) took place successfully at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in the presence of the Purchase Committee and Bidders.

The software has been developed by PITB to enable procurement agencies to receive tenders online and participate in the procurement process through this software.

ePADS will also allow companies to participate in the bidding process online thus helping them to participate remotely.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated that PITB is fully committed to ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation procurement process through ePADS.

The overall objective of ePADS is to improve transparency and accountability. The online system will also help in moving the traditional paper-based processes to a paperless environment, hassle-free delivery saving time and money.

