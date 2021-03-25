UrduPoint.com
E-Rozgaar To Work With Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) To Create Global Work Opportunities For Local Freelancers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th March, 2021) e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) would be working with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a government agency, to create global work opportunities for e-Rozgaar trained freelancers hailing from Punjab. In this regard, two focus group discussion sessions were organized for the representatives of JICA to acquaint them with the concept and functionality of e-Rozgaar and its trained freelancers. The representatives of JICA included their senior officials Hirotaka Izumi, Kimie Tanabe and Dr.

The online sessions with JICA focused on general and technical know-how and familiarized them with Punjab Government’s vision to empower the youth financially and socially. JICA team was also briefed on the skill levels of Pakistani freelancers as well as the issues they face in terms of acquiring lucrative job opportunities. JICA senior representative Hirotaka Izumi briefed the participants about its mission for ICT development in developing nations like Pakistan. He also appreciated the role of Punjab Information Technology Board in human development in ICT industry of Pakistan through e-Rozgaar Training Program.

Pakistan Technology Sports Punjab Job Japan From Government Industry

