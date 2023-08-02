e-Rozgaar Training Program graduates earn more than Rs. 8 billion through Internet

E-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has enabled the skilled youth of Punjab to earn more than Rs. 8.152 billion

The e-Rozgaar Training Program has been training the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile in 7 different fields including Mobile App Development, Technical Content Marketing, Creative Designing and e-Commerce. Till date, more than 54,000 students have completed their training.

According to a recent survey, e-Rozgaar trained candidates have earned more than Rs. 8.152 billion through the internet till date. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across Punjab.