Open Menu

E-Rozgaar Training Program Graduates Earn More Than Rs. 8 Billion Through Internet

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 04:19 PM

e-Rozgaar Training Program graduates earn more than Rs. 8 billion through Internet

E-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has enabled the skilled youth of Punjab to earn more than Rs. 8.152 billion

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023) e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has enabled the skilled youth of Punjab to earn more than Rs. 8.152 billion.

The e-Rozgaar Training Program has been training the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile in 7 different fields including Mobile App Development, Technical Content Marketing, Creative Designing and e-Commerce. Till date, more than 54,000 students have completed their training.

According to a recent survey, e-Rozgaar trained candidates have earned more than Rs. 8.152 billion through the internet till date. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across Punjab.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Sports Punjab Mobile Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

15 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

30 minutes ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

45 minutes ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

60 minutes ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ..

PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

1 hour ago
Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to ..

Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to collaborate on COP28 youth-fo ..

1 hour ago
 Transformation towards digital economy facilitatin ..

Transformation towards digital economy facilitating Pakistani women entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago
 La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba ..

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba Stallions races tomorrow

2 hours ago
 TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

3 hours ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology