e-Stamping system implemented in Sindh; will eliminate fake and bogus stamp papers: PITB Chairman Asif Balal Lodhi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi has said that the e-Stamping System implemented in Sindh will be helpful in eliminating fake and bogus stamp papers after its success in Punjab. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of e-Stamping System in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Revenue & Relief Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh Baqaullah Unnar, Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Acting Governor Murtaza Syed, PITB’s DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director Hammad Hasan Hamdani were also present at the ceremony.

Chairman Asif Balal Lodhi said that the e-Stamping project has been launched in 11 districts of the province and will soon be rolled out across Sindh. He said that the government has so far collected revenue of Rs. 258 billion in Punjab while more than 12 million e-Stamp papers have been issued.

He said that this new system would soon be implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well with the assistance of PITB.

e-Stamping Sindh project is a joint effort of BoR Sindh, PITB and NBP. The project has already been rolled out in 11 districts of Sindh. Presently, 22 branches of NBP, including 12 branches in Karachi, are already issuing e-Stamp papers. By July 2022, e-Stamping services will be fully operational through NBP Branches province wide.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of PITB, BOR Sindh and NBP lauding them for timely delivery of the project.

It was informed at the ceremony that anyone having an internet connection can use the new e-Stamping system. The person only needs to provide the relevant data regarding the area he/she wants to purchase for buying the high-value non-judicial or judicial stamp papers.

The system calculates the value of the stamp paper needed by the buyer automatically. The names of the buyer, seller, and the person from whom the stamp papers will be purchased will be entered along with their CNIC numbers. The process is done and the purchaser will get the e-Stamp paper in just 15 minutes.