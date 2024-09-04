easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; Savings Pockets wins Bronze

Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications at easypaisa, was honored with the first ever Industry Leader of The Year "Dragon Master" accolade in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04 Sep, 2024) Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications at easypaisa, was honored with the first ever Industry Leader of The Year "Dragon Master" accolade in Pakistan. The award was conferred to Rifah for her pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's marketing industry, demonstrating leadership, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to excellence. This makes her the first Pakistani to win the prestigious award.

easypaisa’s Savings Pocket campaign has also been recognized, it has won a bronze award in the "Best Digital Campaign" category at Dragons of Pakistan. This esteemed recognition further solidifies easypaisa’s reputation for driving innovation and societal impact through digital solutions.



The "Dragons of Pakistan" program represents the local iteration of the renowned "Dragons of Asia" awards, which are widely hailed as one of the most prestigious and respected marketing and advertising recognition initiatives across the region. Making its inaugural debut within the Pakistani market, the "Dragons of Pakistan" awards have quickly established themselves as the definitive platform for celebrating outstanding, impact-driven marketing and communications excellence within the country.

Expressing her excitement, Rifah Qadri stated, “I am honored to receive the first-ever Industry Leader of The Year ‘Dragon Master Award’ at the Dragons of Pakistan. This is more than just an accolade; it is a celebration of the courage to challenge norms and do purposeful work. This recognition is a proud moment for me, easypaisa, and Pakistan.

My work reflects my commitment to making a meaningful difference in society, and I believe in the power of marketing, creativity and technology to break barriers and bring about real change. This award is not just a win for us, but a win for every woman who now feels more empowered to make informed decisions. Special thanks to my team and all those who have stood by me, without whom this would not have been possible.”

Sharing his thoughts, Farhan Hassan, Head of easypaisa Wallet Business, said, “Winning the Dragons of Pakistan Award is a monumental achievement for us. Our campaigns are more than just marketing initiatives; they are movements that spark important conversations and bring attention to often-overlooked issues. We are incredibly proud to see them being recognized on such a prestigious platform. This success drives us to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new ways to make a positive impact in the lives of Pakistanis.”

As a champion of innovative technologies, easypaisa remains committed to supporting initiatives that foster innovation and collaboration. The company continues to play a key role in advancing Pakistan's technological landscape by backing events that drive growth and development.

With over 45 million registered mobile accounts and counting, easypaisa continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape. The company remains dedicated to fostering financial inclusion and envisions a financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration and technology.