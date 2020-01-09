EC President Says Counting on Romania to Help Make EU 'Fit for Digital Age'

UrduPoint.com
Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that she was counting on Romania to help the European Union's digitization efforts because the country had an "excellent reputation" in this field.

Von der Leyen will meet with Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for bilateral talks later on Thursday.

"We are going to discuss ... [how] to make the European Union fit for the digital age. In this topic I count very much on Romania because [it] has a very excellent reputation where that is concerned," Von der Leyen said during a joint news conference ahead of the talks.

The EC president added that she would discuss with Orban Romania's plans to reform its justice system and the EU green deal.

In March, as part of its six-month presidency of the EU Council, Romania held two large-scale events devoted to Europe's digital sector � the Informal Meeting of EU Telecom Ministers and the Third Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting on the Digital Economy. Communications and Information Society Minister Alexandru Petrescu, who chaired both events, said ahead of the events that he wanted to see Europe become a global leader on all digital levels, including 5G technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security and big data.

