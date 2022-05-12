EC President von der Leyen Announces Launch of EU-Japan Digital Partnership

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference following the Japan-EU summit, announced the launch of a digital partnership, the first such partnership for the European Union.

On Thursday, Tokyo hosted the 28th Japan-EU summit with the participation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.