Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The South American nation of Ecuador has signed on to the US-crafted and led Artemis Accords on space exploration, the Department of State announced on Thursday.

"In a ceremony held at its embassy in Washington, DC, the Republic of Ecuador became the 26th nation to sign the Artemis Accords, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and transparent space activity," the release said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gustavo Manrique signed on behalf of Ecuador, making it the third South American nation to join the accords, the State Department said.

The US government describes the Artemis Accords as a set of non-legally binding principles to guide sustainable civil space exploration. The principles include transparency, peaceful purposes, registering of space objects and release of scientific data to help make the space environment safer and more predictable, the State Department said.