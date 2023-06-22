Open Menu

Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords On Space Exploration - State Dept.

Daniyal Sohail Published June 22, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - State Dept.

The South American nation of Ecuador has signed on to the US-crafted and led Artemis Accords on space exploration, the Department of State announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The South American nation of Ecuador has signed on to the US-crafted and led Artemis Accords on space exploration, the Department of State announced on Thursday.

"In a ceremony held at its embassy in Washington, DC, the Republic of Ecuador became the 26th nation to sign the Artemis Accords, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and transparent space activity," the release said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gustavo Manrique signed on behalf of Ecuador, making it the third South American nation to join the accords, the State Department said.

The US government describes the Artemis Accords as a set of non-legally binding principles to guide sustainable civil space exploration. The principles include transparency, peaceful purposes, registering of space objects and release of scientific data to help make the space environment safer and more predictable, the State Department said.

Related Topics

Washington Guide Ecuador Government

Recent Stories

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in ge ..

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles with Panhawer family in Jacoba ..

6 minutes ago
 Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's no ..

Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's nod: Javed Abbasi

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Da ..

Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Miner ..

7 minutes ago
 Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir t ..

Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rat ..

Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rate by 50Bp to 5%

5 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

47 minutes ago
 Election Commissioner constitutes PCB BoG as per I ..

Election Commissioner constitutes PCB BoG as per IPC notification

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Received Nearly $20Bln From Donors Since S ..

Ukraine Received Nearly $20Bln From Donors Since Start of 2023 - Finance Ministr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology