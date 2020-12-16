UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood Attends ‘Huawei & UNESCO Innovation Day’ Education Summit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:25 AM

Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood attends ‘Huawei & UNESCO Innovation Day’ Education Summit

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood , attended Huawei’s ‘Igniting Innovation through Education’ summit as a key-note speaker

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020) Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood , attended Huawei’s ‘Igniting Innovation through Education’ summit as a key-note speaker. The Minister was amongst a prominent list of keynote speakers; experts from the ICT ecosystem, government, and international NGOs.

Hosted in partnership with the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, the summit recognized the role of education as a catalyst for change, bringing people closer and making society more sustainable and prosperous.

The Minister spoke about the unprecedented challenge brought by the pandemic that called for innovation and digitalization of education. Within 15 days of the pandemic, the Ministry acquired an exclusive television channel to launch a Tele-school. For ten hours a day, lessons for Class 1-12 were broadcasted in different modules. An SMS system was established with the help of telecom companies to give students a medium for feedback on the lessons.

Knowing that not everyone has access to television sets, especially in the rural parts of the country, a radio school was also launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

For Higher Education Institutes, all mechanisms; classes, teaching examinations, were moved online. This transition came with its own set of challenges, the biggest one being unavailability of stable internet in some parts of the country, which the government is planning to further expand to ensure that the entire country is covered. The minister further added,

“We have established a department of distance learning within the Ministry, as we feel distance-learning will have a huge role, even after the pandemic ends.”

With ICT solutions now widely recognized as building blocks of an intelligent society, supporting innovation and imagination through education is increasingly important to the national development agendas of nations across the Middle East.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Internet Education Middle East SMS TV All From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Mass Kidnapping of Schoolchildren ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates expands its global network with restart o ..

12 minutes ago

UAE condemns Kabul terror attacks

16 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 105 lives across the country durin ..

17 minutes ago

TEVTA launches second phase of eLearning courses u ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 December 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.