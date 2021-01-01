UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Digitize 'performance Agreements' Process: Mohammad Shehzad Arbab

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:11 PM

Efforts afoot to digitize 'performance agreements' process: Mohammad Shehzad Arbab

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has prepared a digital portal to ensure effective implementation of the performance agreements, signed by heads of various federal ministers with Prime Minister Imran Khan for the year 2020-21 on the other day

The NITB officials gave a detailed briefing on the portal's features in a meeting, held here to review implementation on 'Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21', said a news release on Friday.

The meeting, which was chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, also attended by the NITB team led by its Chief Executive Officer.

The digital portal was based on the 'performance agreements' and contained quarterly and annual targets of the federal ministries.

The meeting was told that the ministries would upload status of their targets on the portal.

During the meeting, Shehzad Arbab hoped that the process for 'Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21' would be digitized by second week of January.

He said the portal would help track the ministries' targets in an effective and transparent manner.

More Stories From Technology

