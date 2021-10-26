Egypt is satisfied with the operation of the Egyptsat-2 satellite, created by Russia's Energia corporation and the Egyptian National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences, and will discuss creation of new satellites with the Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos, Egyptian Space Agency CEO Mohamed El-Koosy told Sputnik on Tuesday on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress

"Yes, of course," El-Koosy said, asked if Egypt is satisfied with the satellite.

Egyptsat-2 is "completely in operation", the space agency chief added.

"Yes, of course. The cooperation with Roscosmos is continuing ... We are still in negotiations," El-Koosy said, asked if Egypt would like to order some new satellites.

The Egyptian Space Agency plans to hold negotiations on "characteristics of certain projects" with Roscosmos on Wednesday, the official added.