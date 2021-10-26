UrduPoint.com

Egypt Discussing Creation Of New Satellites With Russia's Roscosmos - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:43 PM

Egypt Discussing Creation of New Satellites With Russia's Roscosmos - Space Agency

Egypt is satisfied with the operation of the Egyptsat-2 satellite, created by Russia's Energia corporation and the Egyptian National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences, and will discuss creation of new satellites with the Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos, Egyptian Space Agency CEO Mohamed El-Koosy told Sputnik on Tuesday on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Egypt is satisfied with the operation of the Egyptsat-2 satellite, created by Russia's Energia corporation and the Egyptian National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences, and will discuss creation of new satellites with the Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos, Egyptian Space Agency CEO Mohamed El-Koosy told Sputnik on Tuesday on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress.

"Yes, of course," El-Koosy said, asked if Egypt is satisfied with the satellite.

Egyptsat-2 is "completely in operation", the space agency chief added.

"Yes, of course. The cooperation with Roscosmos is continuing ... We are still in negotiations," El-Koosy said, asked if Egypt would like to order some new satellites.

The Egyptian Space Agency plans to hold negotiations on "characteristics of certain projects" with Roscosmos on Wednesday, the official added.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Congress Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Leopard Tanks Brought to West's Bo ..

Lukashenko Says Leopard Tanks Brought to West's Border With Belarus

15 seconds ago
 Historic prison package to be prelude to revolutio ..

Historic prison package to be prelude to revolutionary reforms in existing priso ..

16 seconds ago
 India can't suppress Kashmiris' voice: minister

India can't suppress Kashmiris' voice: minister

18 seconds ago
 SEC approves truck rest proposal on Al Dhaid Road

SEC approves truck rest proposal on Al Dhaid Road

17 minutes ago
 Tehran suffering worst drought in 50 years: water ..

Tehran suffering worst drought in 50 years: water official

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.