Egypt Plans to Launch 2 Satellites in 2022 - Space Agency

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Egypt looks forward to launching two satellites into space in 2022, include one jointly developed with China, the CEO of the country's Space Agency (EgSA), Mohamed ElKoosy, told Sputnik.

"We have been working on several projects, which, with God's help, would result in the launch of two artificial satellites in 2022. The first of them has been assembled for 45 percent by Egyptian specialists, and the second is a joint project with China," ElKoosy said.

Cairo has been developing a MisrSat-II Earth observation satellite in cooperation with Beijing. China has allocated $72 million for the project in January 2019.

ElKoosy noted that Egypt had already managed to send two satellites into orbit in August and November of 2019, including a Tiba-1 communications satellite, which is expected to improve the quality of internet and cellular service.

In 2016, the Egyptian government approved draft legislation on the establishing of a national space agency, which has been instructed to draw up a program to create the country's entire space industry over the short and medium term. The country plans to not only produce and develop satellites and space-based systems, but also launch them into outer space from its own territory.

Until recently, Russia, Ukraine, China, the United States and a number of European countries have provided Egypt with significant assistance to help it develop satellites, including those for navigation and broadcasting television.