Egypt To Build Station For Tracking Space Debris, Satellites - Space Institute

Daniyal Sohail Published March 22, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Egypt intends to create a land-based station for tracking artificial satellites and space debris, which it hopes to launch by the end of the year, the head of the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, Gad El-Qady, told Sputnik on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Egypt intends to create a land-based station for tracking artificial satellites and space debris, which it hopes to launch by the end of the year, the head of the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, Gad El-Qady, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The institute signed a protocol for cooperation with the Chinese side.

We will build a station for tracking artificial satellites and space debris in the city of Helwan," El-Qady said.

Helwan is a southern suburb of Cairo where the Institute is located.

"We plan to launch the station at the end of 2022," he added.

At the moment, the Egyptian institute has a station designed for tracking satellites with the use of lasers, and a smaller station in the Kattamia observatory east of Cairo for tracking space debris.

