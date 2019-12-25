The Egypt Space Agency is planning to open a competition in January that will select the country's first astronaut, the head of the agency, Mohammed al-Qusi, said on Wednesday

"This is a six-year program. At the first stage, which will take from two to three years, the selection of candidates in accordance with established international standards is planned," Egyptian state news agency MENA quoted al-Qusi as saying.

During the second stage, the selected candidates will prepare for work on the International Space Station.

According to al-Qusi, both young men and women can participate in the space program, but only two people will be selected, one of whom will fly into space. The dates of the mission are not yet known.

The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Egypt's first communications satellite, TIBA-1, by French space transportation company Arianespace in November.