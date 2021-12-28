Egyptian Scientists Use Digital Technologies to Look Inside King Amenhotep I Mummy

Egyptian scientists have scanned the mummy of King Amenhotep I for the first time in modern times with the help of the computed tomography and determined his age, body structure, and other details

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Egyptian scientists have scanned the mummy of King Amenhotep I for the first time in modern times with the help of the computed tomography and determined his age, body structure, and other details.

The fully wrapped up mummy was found in 1881. It is decorated with 30 amulets or jewelry pieces, "floral garlands of red, yellow, and blue color," as well as a cartonnage head mask with inlaid stone eyes with obsidian pupils.

"We hypothesized that non-invasive digital unwrapping using CT would provide insights on the physical appearance, health, cause of death, and mummification style of the mummy of King Amenhotep I. We examined the mummy with CT and generated two- and three-dimensional images for the head mask, bandages, and the virtually unwrapped mummy," the study published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine on Tuesday read.

According to the results of the scan, the pharaoh died at the age of 35, the cause of his death has not been identified. The mummy, which has been eviscerated through a vertical left flank incision, has almost intact teeth and numerous postmortem wounds possibly inflicted by tomb robbers and later treated by embalmers.

The mummy has an oval face with a small nose and ears, narrow chin, sunken eyes, and collapsed cheeks. The left ear has a piercing. The height of the pharaoh is estimated at some 161 cm (5.2 feet).

Amenhotep I from the 18th Dynasty of Egypt is believed to have ruled the country from 1525-1504 BC.