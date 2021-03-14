UrduPoint.com
Eight Small Satellites Belonging to 4 Countries Launched From ISS - Japan's Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Eight small satellites from Japan, Paraguay, the Philippines and Israel were deployed on Sunday from the International Space Station (ISS), as broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on its YouTube channel.

The platform with the launch pods containing the satellites was placed outside the ISS through the airlock of the Japanese Kibo module for further deployment.

The eight satellites include Japan's OPUSAT-2, Tsuru, RSP-01, WARP-01 and STARS-EC; Paraguay's GuaraniSat-1; the Philippines' Maya-2, and Israel's TAUSAT-1.

The satellites were delivered to the orbital station aboard the US cargo spacecraft Cygnus in February.

The current ISS crew includes NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Kate Rubins and Shannon Walker, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

