Elite Iranian Troops Commander Says Tehran Has All Modern Military Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Iran has access to all modern global military technologies and uses them in all of its defense departments, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference, Salami said that Iran had acquired all modern military technologies relying on the knowledge and insight of its own people, adding that such innovations had been employed by all military units.

"We have accumulated power to defeat the enemy," he stated, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

He also noted that the ability to win modern wars strongly depends on the country's technologies and its ability to surprise the enemy.

The general once again warned other powers against attacking Iran and its citizens.