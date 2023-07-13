Open Menu

Elites Of Some Countries Stage Russia's Technological Blockade - Putin

Daniyal Sohail Published July 13, 2023 | 07:42 PM

The ruling elites of some countries have staged a technological blockade of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The ruling elites of some countries have staged a technological blockade of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I considered it important to talk about how we build our work at the state level, how we build international scientific and technological cooperation in the conditions of the actual blockade of Russia announced by the authorities and the ruling elites, most likely the elites of some countries," Putin said at a technological forum.

Russia will not give up and will go forward in its own way, not isolating itself from the world, Putin added.

"In those areas that are critical for the development of the country, and where we must, and this is essential, we must have their own competencies. At the same time, we must have not only scientific developments and basic solutions, but the entire technological and production chain," Putin said, adding that Russia has learned its lessons when some foreign partners halted cooperation in technology.

The Russian president also said that dependency on foreign technology "poses a serious threat to the national security," and could lead to the weakening of sovereignty or its loss.

